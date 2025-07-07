Advertisement
This Commonly Overlooked Factor Is Influencing Your Blood Sugar Levels
the long game
One of the most game-changing shifts I’ve made lately? Prioritizing blood sugar balance. It’s helped with everything from energy dips to cravings—and even improved my skin. Plus, it also plays a big role in sleep (and vice versa!). Let’s get into the science.
The surprising factor influencing blood sugar levels
We know sleep is essential, but new research shows1 that when and how long you sleep may have a bigger impact on your blood sugar than you think. Here’s what the study found:
- Less sleep = more blood sugar swings: Those sleeping less than 5 hours per night had nearly a 3% increase in glycemic variability (a key marker of blood sugar stability).
- Late sleepers saw a similar effect: Participants who consistently went to bed late experienced 1.18% higher glycemic variability than early sleepers.
- The worst combo? Too little sleep + late bedtimes: Those who had both factors saw the greatest blood sugar fluctuations, suggesting a compounded effect on metabolic health.
A good night’s sleep isn’t just about feeling rested—it could also be a simple yet powerful way to support healthy blood sugar levels and prevent metabolic issues down the line.
