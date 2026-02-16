Bored Of Chicken? These 5 Foods Are Sneakily High In Protein
The classic mental image of a high-protein diet is still a chicken breast at the center of each meal. While chicken is a great, dense source of protein, you don’t have to limit yourself to just that.
As a general rule of thumb, most people should aim to get at least 30 grams of protein per meal, some folks would benefit from even more.
So to help you reach that goal without getting bored of chicken, we gathered 5 sneakily high-protein sources. Remember: You can also eat more than the standard serving to bump up the protein count.
Sockeye salmon
22-25 grams1 per 3-ounce serving
Sockeye salmon is a species of salmon that is always wild-caught. It’s known for its vibrant red/orange hue, indicating it’s high in natural astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is an antioxidant that’s known to support skin, eye, and heart health.
Plus, salmon is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which most of us aren’t eating enough of.
- Ways to eat: Grill, bake, or poach a filet, or toss a can in a salad
- Must-try recipe: Easy salmon cakes with a zesty avocado spread
Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese has made an impressive comeback in the last several years as a high-protein staple.
Its mild flavor and creamy texture make it versatile for any dish. It can even act as a less tart replacement for Greek yogurt when blended. It also provides calcium, potassium, and phosphorus to support bone and muscle health.
- Ways to eat: With fruit, as a veggie dip, in smoothies, as a toast topping, blended into pasta sauces
- Must-try recipe: Valerie Bertinelli’s banana cottage cheese pancakes
Firm tofu
Tofu is one of the most protein-dense sources of plant protein out there. Soybeans are also a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids.
Tofu is also a source of isoflavones, plant compounds that may support heart and bone health.
Extra firm preparations will have more protein than silken tofu. Remember, if you're trying to build muscle, tofu doesn't have enough leucine to trigger muscle protein synthesis.
- Ways to eat: Stir-fries, scrambles, marinated, crumbled on salads
- Must-try recipe: A simple broccoli tofu stir-fry (comes together in less than 30 minutes)
Tuna
Whether fresh or canned, tuna is packed with protein, healthy omega-3 fats, and vitamin B12.
Some tuna tend to have lower mercury levels than others. The ones that tend to be the lowest in mercury include canned light tuna and skipjack (whereas albacore, white, and yellowfin all tend to have higher levels).
- Ways to eat: Tuna salad grilled steak, poke bowls
- Must-try recipe: A filling tuna nicoise salad
Shrimp
These small but mighty shellfish cook in minutes and bring a sweet, briny flavor to any dish. (I always keep frozen shrimp in my freezer for a quick protein source when I’m in a pinch.)
They’re also a dietary source of iodine (which is important for thyroid function) along with selenium.
- Ways to eat: Stir-fries, tacos, ceviche, grain blows, skewers
- Must-try recipe: Better-than-takeout sesame noodles with shrimp
The takeaway
Eating a high-protein diet doesn’t have to be boring. Diversify your protein sources with foods like these, as they all also provide other nutrients that are vital for overall health.
Still concerned about meeting your protein goals? Consider adding a protein powder to your routine for even more support.