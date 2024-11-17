But let's take king salmon for an example, which falls about in the middle with 0.54 milligrams of astaxanthin per 100-gram filet of salmon flesh. If you wanted to consume 6 milligrams of astaxanthin, you'd have to consume about 11 100-gram (3.5-oz.) salmon filets daily. Not only is that, well, a lot of potentially pricey fish, but it also exceeds the recommended daily amount, according to the FDA3 .