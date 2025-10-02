What Every Woman In Peri/Menopause Should Know Before Visiting The Doctor
When researchers from Yale University looked at over five hundred thousand insurance claims from women in various stages of menopause, they found that three hundred thousand of the claims were related to patients seeking medical assistance for significant menopausal symptoms—and that 75 percent of the patients left without treatment.
I share this insight for a couple of reasons—first because it makes me want to scream profanities and shout, “Why?” (and then have my husband peek his head in and say, “What now?”); second, because it’s evidence that if you’re feeling frustrated trying to find relief from your menopausal symptoms, you’re certainly not alone; and third, because it demonstrates how you should approach your appointment—you need more than just questions and de- tails of your struggles; you need to be prepared with a strategy.
The best strategy for success with your doctor’s appointment involves having a plan in the areas of timing and information.
Timing
Consider getting ahead of menopause symptoms
In pregnancy, there’s a specific medical appointment referred to as a “prepregnancy” visit. The purpose of this visit is to help establish care, review what the options are, and get educated about what to expect. There’s no equivalent “premenopause” visit—but can you imagine how life-changing it could be if there was one as a standard part of women’s healthcare?
I have noticed a trend in my patients who have decided not to wait for this to become standard and are coming in to get a plan in place. They want to “get ahead of things” before the onset of symptoms and take any preventative measures possible. It’s a radical idea that I am 100 percent on board with.
Get an early appointment
I recommend trying to schedule the first appointment of the morning to ensure a fresh physician. I know this may sound like a small thing, but doctors are humans too, and their energy and attention can drag as the day goes. You may get the best version of your doctor if you see them in the morning.
Acknowledge the nature of your appointment
When you call to make your appointment, tell the staff you have issues you would like to discuss, so the scheduler knows to block off additional time if time is available. Don’t expect a menopause visit to be covered in a “Well Woman Exam”—that is a screening exam for things like breast and cervical cancer and common chronic illnesses, not for menopause.
Make it clear that you need a “problem visit” to ensure that you get the most amount of time allotted for this discussion.
Show up in a fasted state
Depending on the time of your appointment (hopefully early), consider showing up in a fasted state (no food/drink other than water after midnight). This way if your doctor wants to run tests that require you to have fasted, you can get them run right then and there rather than having to come back another time.
2. Information
Family history
Write down your family history of diseases and illnesses, which relative had them, and at what age. This is information that your provider will ask for, and having it written out in advance will save time and give them the notes they need for their files. And, importantly, this information could qualify you for certain medical tests you may not otherwise be qualified for.
For example, if you have fatigue and a family history of hypothyroidism, your physician can utilize that diagnostic code and increase your chances of insurance covering the test. Your family history can also determine if you are a candidate for certain hormone therapies.
Symptom journal
If you haven’t already, start keeping a symptom journal of any noticeable changes to your health. Make note of any new aches and pains, increases in fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, differences in hair or skin, weight gain or loss, mental health or memory challenges, and so on.
Be as detailed as you can–your doctor will want to know how long you’ve been experiencing the symptoms and if they’ve become more or less severe.
A sense of your personal preferences
Think about your preferences for managing your symptoms and long-term health. Do you want to consider hormone therapy or would you prefer a nonhormonal approach? Do you want recommended lifestyle modifications? Consider your goals and how you’d like to get there, and be ready to share the specifics with your healthcare provider.
You want to be prepared to advocate for yourself while at the same time making it clear that you are asking your provider for their professional medical opinion based on your medical history. How your doctor responds to this invitation for a collaborative practitioner-patient relationship should tell you a lot about your chances for getting the care you want from them.
Here are some questions to ask that may help you get aligned with the right practitioner (the answers provided may also help you further refine your personal menopausal care preferences).
- Can you share your experience and training prescribing MHT? How familiar are you with the latest research and guidelines?
- Have you successfully treated patients with symptoms similar to mine using MHT? Can you provide specific examples?
- How do you stay updated on advancements and new studies in the field of menopause and hormone therapy?
- Are you open to discussing and considering alternative or complementary therapies alongside MHT to optimize my treatment plan?
- How do you approach managing potential side effects of MHT and what steps do you take to minimize associated risks?
- Are you open to exploring different forms of MHT based on patient preferences, and how do you tailor treatment plans to individual lifestyles?
- How do you support patients who may be interested in transitioning from other healthcare providers for their MHT needs?
- If, by shared decision making, we decide that I am not a candidate for MHT, how will you manage my menopause?
