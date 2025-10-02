I share this insight for a couple of reasons—first because it makes me want to scream profanities and shout, “Why?” (and then have my husband peek his head in and say, “What now?”); second, because it’s evidence that if you’re feeling frustrated trying to find relief from your menopausal symptoms, you’re certainly not alone; and third, because it demonstrates how you should approach your appointment—you need more than just questions and de- tails of your struggles; you need to be prepared with a strategy.