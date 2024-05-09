Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Supplement Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
May 09, 2024
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
Image by Irina Polonina / Stocksy
May 09, 2024

It's no secret that it's becoming increasingly common for individuals to struggle with achieving restful sleep.

Hence, it's hardly astonishing that one of the most in-demand products from mbg's growing supplement line is sleep support+, a sleep aid that promotes deeper sleep, less nighttime twisting and turning, and a smoother wakeup.*

It all starts with a base of magnesium bisglycinate, a highly absorbable and gentle form of magnesium, an essential macromineral shown to promote longer and deeper sleep1 and support a healthier circadian rhythm, meaning less a.m. grogginess.*

It's paired with jujube seed extract, a fruit that has long been used to treat sleep disorders in traditional Chinese medicine, and PharmaGABA®, which has also been clinically shown to help the body sleep soundly2.*

The resulting formula is powerfully relaxing, yet gentle enough to use every night.*

Praised by both everyday consumers and seasoned healthcare professionals well-versed in sleep science, sleep support+ continues to garner acclaim.

Below, wellness professionals share their insights on the cult favorite:

"mindbodygreen's natural, gentle sleep support+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues."*

"sleep support+ is my go-to when I need a deep, restful night of sleep. I am very caffeine- and blue-light-sensitive and used to take melatonin at night but found that it often did not work. mindbodygreen's natural, gentle sleep support+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues. The unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® induces relaxation and calm and helps maximize my sleep quality."*

Amy Shah, M.D., double board-certified integrative medicine doctor

"Ever since switching to mindbodygreen's sleep support+, I have seen a drastic improvement in my sleep quality."*

"I take magnesium to help me wind down and relax at the end of a busy day of seeing patients in my functional medicine clinic. Ever since switching to mindbodygreen's sleep support+, I have seen a drastic improvement in my sleep quality due to its unique formulation of high-quality relaxation-supporting ingredients including magnesium bisglycinate, PharmaGABA®, and jujube."*

Will Cole, D.C., functional medicine practitioner and author

"Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium."*

"Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium, which is well known for its calming effect that makes for easier and more restful sleep. Magnesium glycinate, in mindbodygreen's formula, is the best-absorbed form of this mineral, and the extra glycine is known to help with sleep. mindbodygreen's sleep support+ also provides two of my favorite ingredients for improving sleep quality—jujube (Chinese date) and PharmaGABA® (a well-researched plant extract)."*

Robert Rountree, M.D., integrative medicine doctor

"I fall asleep faster, and I have been waking up feeling so much more refreshed."*

"Since I started taking sleep support+ a few months ago, my deep sleep—which is the most important part of our sleep cycle—has increased in duration, I fall asleep faster, and I have been waking up feeling so much more refreshed. Problems with sleep are some of the most widespread issues I see in my practice—they're really a major epidemic. mindbodygreen's sleep support+ helps combat poor sleep due to the unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®, which induce relaxation and calm and help maximize sleep quality."*

Heather Moday, M.D., integrative medicine doctor

"mindbodygreen's sleep support+ is the best sleep supplement I have used!"*

"mindbodygreen's sleep support+ is the best sleep supplement I have used! This formula combines magnesium glycinate and PharmaGABA® to lower brain-wave frequency, making it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. The quality of my sleep has significantly improved since I started taking sleep support+; I now sleep deeper and wake up feeling restored."*

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN, board-certified nutritionist

