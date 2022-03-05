As a health coach, it's my job to help people reach their well-being goals. Most of them come to me looking to achieve a healthy weight, but after an initial consultation, it often becomes clear that they could use some assistance in the sleep department, too. Either they have poor sleeping habits or live stressful lives that keep them up at night.

Considering how connected sleep is to cravings and calorie intake, this isn't all that surprising. So alongside optimizing their diets, we'll work together to improve their sleep hygiene and establish healthy wind-down habits. From there, if they are still looking for a little extra nightly assistance, there's one supplement I always recommend: mindbodygreen's sleep support+.*

Why do I feel so confident sharing the supplement in my coaching, you ask? Because it's worked so well for me.