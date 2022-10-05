The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Try as we might to mind our sleep hygiene, sometimes quality sleep can be elusive. In these instances, it's not uncommon to turn to sleep supplements to lend a hand—but with so many options available, how can you know which is actually going to be effective?

Sleep is, after all, so important to virtually every bodily function, not to mention our mood and energy levels. This is why board-certified functional nutritionist Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN, tried her fair share of sleep supplements, too, before landing on one that she thinks is the best.