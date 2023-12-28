With my health coaching background, I know that supplements alone can't ensure great sleep. So I take sleep support+ around two hours before bedtime and always pair it with other good habits. I turn off electronics (or at least use them sparingly and on a dimmer) at around 6 p.m. and try to eat my last meal by 7. I'll put my young kids to bed and then dim the lights in my room, grab a book, turn the lights out by 9:30, and sleep away. Since taking sleep support+, I've been sleeping a good seven, sometimes eight or nine hours a night.