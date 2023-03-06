Long over is the “we can sleep when we’re dead” era of glamorizing sleepless nights. It now reads “work hard, rest harder” in the health and wellness zeitgeist, and our minds and bodies are better off for it.

Sleep gives our brains a chance to download the information from our day, flush out old cells, and regenerate new, healthy ones. It performs a similar reset for many of our most important organ systems, making it an essential part of overall health.