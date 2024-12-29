Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Sleep Doctor's Guide To Optimizing Your Rest, Hydration & Breath

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
December 29, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Michael Breus x mbg creative
December 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

In a world where wellness often feels like a maze of complex routines and conflicting advice, Michael Breus, Ph.D.—widely known as "The Sleep Doctor"—offers a refreshingly straightforward approach. Breus emphasizes a no-nonsense philosophy to better health: optimize your sleep, hydration, and breath, and watch everything else fall into place.

As a diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Breus has spent decades studying how simple habits can transform health. His message is clear: Health doesn't have to be overwhelming—it's about mastering the three basics: Sleep smarter, hydrate better, and breathe deeper. Here's how to do all three:

1. Sleep smarter: Building the foundation 

Sleep is the cornerstone of overall well-being and is often the first thing we sacrifice when life gets busy. However, Breus reminds us that quality sleep is essential for physical restoration, mental clarity, and emotional balance.

  • Sleep according to your chronotype: Are you a night owl or an early bird? Your chronotype determines your natural sleep-wake cycle. Aligning your sleep schedule with your chronotype is one of the easiest ways to optimize rest.
  • Wake up at the same time every day: This might be the single most impactful change you can make. Waking up consistently sets your internal clock and helps regulate melatonin production. Breus warns that trying to "catch up" on sleep over the weekend won't work the way you think—it disrupts your biological rhythm and can make you feel groggy.
  • Address underlying issues: If you're struggling with sleep, don't assume it's just stress or a busy schedule. Sleep is often a window into deeper health issues, such as caffeine overuse, nutritional deficiencies, alcohol consumption, or even sleep disorders like sleep apnea. Identifying and addressing these root causes is key to long-term improvements.

Create a sleep-friendly environment

Your sleep environment plays a significant role in the quality of your rest. To promote better sleep, Breus recommends making adjustments to your bedroom:

  • Room temperature: Your body's core temperature naturally drops when you sleep. This drop is essential for falling asleep. To facilitate this process, ensure your bedroom is cool and opt for lighter sleepwear.
  • Electronics and light: While many experts advise avoiding electronics before bed, Breus takes a more flexible approach. The key factor is stimulation. Watching a lighthearted show or reading a relaxing book before bed is less disruptive than engaging in a highly stimulating activity, like playing video games or watching an intense movie.
  • Make it dark: Melatonin is produced in darkness, so it's crucial to sleep in a dark room. Use blackout curtains or wear a sleep mask to minimize light exposure.

2. Hydrate better: The often-overlooked factor in sleep and well-being

We all know that hydration is essential for health, but many of us don't realize just how much it impacts sleep quality. Breus emphasizes the importance of hydration for maintaining proper bodily functions and improving sleep. Here's how to hydrate smarter:

Sipping is better than gulping

When you wake up, your body is like a dry sponge. If you drink too quickly or in large amounts, your body cannot absorb the water effectively. Instead, sip water slowly throughout the morning to ensure your body can fully absorb the liquid and rehydrate.

Stay consistent throughout the day

Hydration shouldn't be a last-minute attempt before bed. Breus recommends spreading your water intake throughout the day. This helps your body absorb the water without overwhelming your system right before sleep. Drinking too much water at night can lead to waking up to use the bathroom, disrupting your rest.

Know when you're hydrated

Hydration isn't about how much you drink—it's about how well your body absorbs it. Breus suggests checking the color of your urine to gauge your hydration levels. If it's clear or light yellow, you're well-hydrated. Dark yellow or amber-colored urine is a sign that you need more fluids.

Breus also recommends the "skin pinch test" to check hydration. Pinch your skin gently and let go. If it returns to normal within two seconds, you're properly hydrated. If it takes longer, it's time to drink more water.

3. Breathe deeper: The power of intentional breathwork

Breathing may be automatic, but most of us don't do it as effectively as we could. Breus explains how mastering your breath can have profound effects on your physical and mental well-being. Intentional breathing can regulate your autonomic nervous system, toggling between the active "fight-or-flight" mode and the restful "rest-and-digest" state.

Breathwork for stress relief

Simple breathing exercises, such as deep belly breaths, can lower stress and prepare your body for restful sleep.

The sleep-breathing connection

Poor breathing during sleep, like snoring or obstructive sleep apnea, can severely impact health. Breus recommends getting tested if you suspect sleep apnea. Convenient at-home tests are now available, making diagnosis easier than ever.

The ultimate morning routine: The 3-15s 

Breus's morning routine is designed to set you up for a day of optimal health. His "3-15s" routine is simple yet powerful:

  1. 15 deep breaths: This helps activate the respiratory system and flood your body with oxygen.
  2. 15 oz. of water: Hydrate your body to start the day right.
  3. 15 minutes of sunlight: Exposure to natural light helps reset your circadian rhythm and signals to your body that it's time to wake up.

The takeaway

At the end of the day, Breus' philosophy boils down to radical simplicity: Master the basics—sleep, hydration, and breath—and watch your overall health improve. Breus reminds us that health doesn't have to be complicated; it starts with small, intentional steps. Embrace these foundational practices, and you'll find that the path to true well-being is not only accessible but also transformative.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.