Integrative Health

Minding Your Bedtime? Research Says It Can Reduce Your Mortality Risk By Over 30%

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 04, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman Sleeping in Bed
Image by LaylaBird / iStock
December 04, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When it comes to the factors that influence longevity and mortality, lifestyle essentials like regular exercise and a healthy diet are generally top of mind. Another essential? Getting enough sleep. And according to research published in the journal Sleep, getting into a good sleep schedule is just as important as how much of it you're getting. Here's what to know.

Studying the relationship between sleep and mortality risk

For this study, researchers looked at data from over 1,700 people who had participated in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis Sleep Study.

The participants had worn activity monitors on their wrists, completed clinical sleep studies, and filled out sleep questionnaires.

Upon their analysis, researchers found that participants who had regular sleep schedules and sufficient sleep duration had a 39% lower mortality risk than adults with irregular sleep schedules and insufficient sleep duration.

As lead author of the study Joon Chung, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "Our study found that objectively regular sleepers tended to outlive objectively irregular sleepers regardless of major sleep disorder," adding, "If sleep were an eight-hour pill, it would be beneficial to take the full dose at regular times, consistently."

How to get your sleep schedule on track

Based on these findings, it's clear getting enough sleep—and consistent sleep at that—is super important, which entails getting your circadian rhythm in check.

According to naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D., you can start by standardizing the time you wake up and go to bed, even on the weekends. "Ideally your wake and rise time should not vary more than an hour (or even a half-hour) each day," Darley previously told mindbodygreen, adding that waking at an inconsistent time "makes it so a person isn't predictably sleepy at the same time and can't sleep as well."

That logic applies to bedtime as well, so you'll want to have a solid wind-down routine in place, and a quality sleep supplement on your nightstand. While we don't recommend taking melatonin habitually for sleep, we can get behind research-backed ingredients like magnesium and PharmaGABA®, which have been shown to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. To that end, here are our top picks for the best-quality sleep supplements.

Other factors that can positively influence your sleep schedule include having a consistent daily routine (think mealtimes, workout times, etc.), getting natural light during the day, which stimulates your circadian rhythm, as well as limiting caffeine and alcohol later in the day.

Check out our full guide to resetting your sleep schedule for more information.

The takeaway

Sleep is an essential pillar of our health—so much so that people with consistent and sufficient sleep schedules have a lower risk of mortality. So whether you want to live longer or feel more energized in your day-to-day life, it would seem the answer is sleep either way.

More On This Topic

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones
Integrative Health

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)
Integrative Health

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity
Sponsor | Timeline

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity

Jason Wachob

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach
Integrative Health

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach

Hannah Frye

