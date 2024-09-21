Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How To Activate Your Parasympathetic Nervous System To Ease Stress, STAT

Linnea Passaler, DMD
Author:
Linnea Passaler, DMD
September 21, 2024
Linnea Passaler, DMD
Anxiety Researcher
By Linnea Passaler, DMD
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
September 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Controlling your mood and stress levels doesn't need to be as complicated as cracking the Da Vinci Code. Inside of you, there's a natural mechanism that can help dial down anxiety levels. And if you don't tap into it, you're missing out on a powerful ally in your fight against anxiety.

What people get wrong about managing anxiety

Even with my extensive experience in healthcare, including over 25 years as an oral surgeon, health educator, and researcher, I've had my own struggles with anxiety and burnout. These personal challenges motivated me to explore ways to manage stress and heal my dysregulated nervous system, and share my findings with others.

You may have noticed that there's been a lot of buzz lately around ways to "hack" your body for instant stress relief. However, my scientific findings have shown me that the secret to managing stress and easing symptoms isn't trying out new, fancy techniques. Instead, it's about consistently doing small, simple actions.

What really makes a difference is having a few reliable tools in your toolbox and using them regularly.

Your body's built-in anti-anxiety system

Your body has a built-in system to regulate anxiety and stress. This natural mechanism is connected to the parasympathetic nervous system, a part of the autonomic nervous system that works to calm the body down after the threat of danger has passed.

When faced with stress or anxiety, the body goes into a state of high alert that results in increased heart rate, rapid breathing, and heightened senses, among other reactions.

Activating the parasympathetic nervous system allows you to bring the body back to its normal state after the "fight-or-flight" response has been triggered. This involves slowing the heart rate, reducing blood pressure, slowing the breathing rate, and relaxing muscles. It instantly reduces feelings of anxiety and promotes a state of calm and relaxation.

It's important to note that this response doesn't always happen automatically when you're chronically stressed or anxious. If your nervous system is disregulated, it will struggle to activate the parasympathetic response, so it’s helpful to take steps to deliberately activate it. Over time, your body will learn to relax more easily and automatically as needed.

Real-time techniques for reducing anxiety

These two strategies can help you activate your parasympathetic nervous system and get back to a calmer state. Once you get in the habit of doing them when you feel overwhelmed or anxious, the easier it will become to get back to your baseline.

Physiological sigh

The physiological sigh, also called cyclic sighing, is a controlled breathing method that has been proven by research from the Stanford Center on Stress to be even more effective than meditation in regulating anxiety in real time. Here's how it's done:

  • Start with an inhale: Breathe deeply through your nose, filling your lungs.
  • Take a second inhale: Take a shorter breath to further expand your lungs.
  • Slowly exhale: Release the air through your mouth, making this longer than the two inhales.
  • Repeat: Do this for five breaths or up to five minutes for a more significant effect.
  • Just five breaths can make a difference, but practicing for five minutes can bring a more profound change in your nervous system state.

Moving your body 

Moving your body is a key strategy for activating your parasympathetic system, which is essential for stress management. Various forms of physical activity, including gentle and more vigorous exercises, can be beneficial.

  • Stretching: Engaging in stretching exercises is a great way to release built-up tension in your body. This not only helps in easing physical stiffness but also assists in transitioning your body into a more relaxed, parasympathetic state.
  • Yoga: Practicing yoga is another effective way to engage your parasympathetic nervous system. It calms your body's fight-or-flight response, leading to a noticeable reduction in tension. This benefit might stem from becoming more aware of and responding quicker to tension in your body.
  • Brisk Walking: Taking a brisk walk, especially in a peaceful environment like a park or by the water, can also stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system. The rhythmic nature of walking helps to calm the mind, reduce stress hormones, and improve mood.
  • Vigorous Exercise: While gentle exercises are beneficial, incorporating some vigorous activities like running, cycling, or high-intensity interval training is a powerful way to activate your natural anti-anxiety system. After you finish these exercises, your body naturally calms down, which helps retrain your stress response.

I recommend really focusing your attention on these two practices before moving on to any other "hacks" for achieving calm.

Here's why: One of our most popular resources on my blog lists 45 different ways to activate the parasympathetic nervous system. A reader messaged me, saying they had tried all 45 techniques, yet their stress levels were still through the roof. 

This got me thinking: are we actually contributing to people’s stress levels by giving them too many options? 

I reached out to this reader and suggested they try just one or two techniques but do them consistently. Months later, they wrote back, saying this simple shift had made a world of difference.

The takeaway

When it comes to managing stress and anxiety, it's helpful to have immediate strategies for quick relief. However, it's equally important to recognize that these practices, while helpful in the moment, are only part of the solution. To truly reverse the effects of a dysregulated nervous system, you need a long-term strategy. If you don’t address the root causes of nervous system dysregulation, you might find temporary relief, but your symptoms will resurface.

In my book, Heal Your Nervous System, I delve into the strategy that has successfully helped thousands of people in our community. It focuses on consistently doing small, manageable tasks and following a plan that effectively addresses the causes of nervous system dysregulation.

Remember, controlling your stress levels and activating your parasympathetic system doesn't require complicated practices. Sticking to a well-thought-out strategy will be far more effective than constantly trying out the latest trends.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.