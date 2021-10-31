Is Your Breakout Actually Just Your Skin "Purging?" How To Tell

According to board-certified dermatologist Anthony Rossi, M.D., skin purging is a pop culture term used to describe how the skin reacts after exposure to new skin care products or an addition or change in certain ingredients. “What happens is the skin might react to certain ingredients like retinol, hydroxyl acids or other exfoliants and become irritated or inflamed,” he says. It’s essentially a process that the skin may experience while adjusting to the increased amount of cellular turnover.

Board-certified dermatologist, Hadley King, M.D. agrees and says skin purging is most commonly seen with retinoids (one of the many things they do in the skin is speeding up the rate of cellular turnover) but it can also happen with exfoliating acids.

It can also affect any skin type. "Skin purging occurs both in people who have acne and in people [who typically don’t]," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D.. "It tends to occur to a greater degree if you have acne because there may be more oil and more blockages within the pores to begin with. But it may occur to a lesser degree even in people who do not have acne. If you do not have acne at baseline, there still may be microscopic blockages within the pores allowing for buildup of mild levels of oil."