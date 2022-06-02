If you or someone you know has rosacea, you’re probably familiar with the nuanced care that goes into treating this condition. To highlight a few action items: It’s important to focus on avoiding triggers like caffeine, spicy foods, and the sun; you should also try to run your skin care products by a professional before buying them to make sure they’re safe for your skin.

On that note, how you use said products can also play a significant role. Just take it from Whitney Bowe, M.D.: The board-certified dermatologist took to TikTok to share a specific skin cycling routine for those with rosacea, and below, we detail her step-by-step guide to get the the most out of your rosacea-safe regimen.