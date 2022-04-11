3 Surprising Rosacea Triggers You Probably Never Suspected From A Derm

Like most skin conditions, rosacea is complicated and complex. And flare ups can show up at any given moment, seemingly without rhyme or reason. So if you wake up with bumps and texture changes—or experience flushing as the day goes on, you may be racking your brain to figure out what caused it. (For what it’s worth, this is why dermatologists and estheticians always encourage you to keep a skin journal so you can better identify what’s happening with your skin at any given moment.)

Well, in this week’s episode of Clean Beauty School I did a deep dive into the condition with board-certified dermatologist Estee Williams, M.D.. In the episode we discuss the wide variety of causes and triggers—if you have rosacea or experience flushing, tune in to get a better understanding of what might be your skin’s tipping point. Here, three very surprising triggers and causes of rosacea.