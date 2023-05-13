Exfoliation is the act of removing the top layer of the epidermis (the stratum corneum). It’s actually a film of dead skin cells whose duty is to act as a protective buffer from environmental stressors—so the functioning skin cells underneath don’t have to deal with being bombarded with free radicals.

When this layer experiences buildup, it may lead to dullness or clogging of the pores, which is when exfoliation can come in to help by sloughing off the dead skin cells. But when done too much, you’re essentially removing your skin’s natural shield against inflammation and stressors.

I’m not anti-exfoliation—I am, however, very much against how pervasive it’s become in conventional skin care routines. Exfoliation is a helpful skin care step in the pursuit of glowing skin, but it needs to come with a heaping dose of restraint. So if your routine includes nightly scrubs, AHA serums, daily peel pads, and more—chances are you’re overdoing it.

And I’m not the only one who thinks so: "The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology. "But be sure to not scratch or damage your skin by overusing these devices or products."