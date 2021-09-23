Researchers from Ohio State University wanted to study how sleep duration affects dietary choices. To do so, they analyzed data from nearly 20,000 U.S. adults (ranging from 20 to 60 years old) who took part in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2007 to 2018.

In the survey, participants recorded how much they slept during the workweek, as well as what they ate and when. Based on the sleep recommendation of seven or more hours, the researchers split up the group into those who were getting enough sleep (more than seven hours)—and those who weren't (less than seven hours).