5 Simple Ways To Avoid Exposure To Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Your Home

Chemicals found in cosmetics and personal care products that can raise our cancer risk include heavy metals2 , formaldehyde3 , phthalates4 , parabens5 , 1,4-dioxane6 , and PFAS (per- and polyfluoralkyl substances, a.k.a. “forever chemicals”).

Some of these chemicals, like parabens, may show up on ingredient lists, but others aren’t always listed. For example, formaldehyde often isn’t listed, but it can be released when other chemicals commonly found in hair products combine and are heated during styling. When “fragrance” shows up on an ingredient list, that product possibly contains dozens of unlisted chemicals (including phthalates, which can be used to make fragrance linger on our skin and hair for longer periods of time).

Thankfully, there are a number of third-party organizations that verify products as nontoxic and free of harmful ingredients, including the Healthy Living App, MadeSafe, and Clearya.

You don’t have to throw away all of your products and start over. This process is less daunting if you wait until you’re about to run out of something like shampoo, hand cream, or mascara, and use that as an opportunity to pick a new, nontoxic upgrade.