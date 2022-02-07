As licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT, previously explained to mbg, an easy way to calm yourself down in the heat of a stressful moment is by engaging the rational part of your brain.

"By purposefully re-engaging our rationality, we can shift out of worry and into logic," Leeds explains. One way to do this is by thinking of things that start with "A," "B," "C," and so on, until you've completed the whole alphabet. You can repeat this as many times as necessary, using different categories such as food, first names, or countries, she adds.