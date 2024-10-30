Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Simple Changes To Make Your Diet Work Better For Your Skin

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 30, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Glowing Skin
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
October 30, 2024

"Skin foods" are certainly buzzy, but not everyone wants to overhaul their entire diet for the sake of glowing skin. Spoiler alert: You really don't have to. 

To make your diet just a bit better for your skin without much strife, follow these simple, easy-to-incorporate tips: 

1.

Don't skip healthy fats

While omega-3s are well known for their heart- and brain-related benefits, they're actually great for the skin, too. The research on skin specifically is still gaining, but there have been notable findings. 

Firstly, omega-3 supplements have been shown to improve the severity of atopic dermatitis1, also known as eczema. Gamma linolenic acid (GLA), in particular, has also been shown to treat transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and support a hydrated and healthy skin barrier2

A 2020 review on omega-3 fatty acids in dermatology also concluded that this supplement can be helpful for many kinds of inflammatory skin conditions, including acne3.

So keep up your healthy fats, or consider omega-3 supplements for an extra boost. Below, a few great food sources: 

  • Salmon
  • Avocado
  • Olive oil
  • Chia seeds
  • Whole eggs
  • Walnuts
  • Full-fat yogurt
2.

Consider collagen supplements

Next, we have collagen supplements. You may raise a brow and recite the common notion that "collagen can't be absorbed by the body," but let the research speak for itself. 

First things first: Look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides—this form is important. This type of collagen is fully broken down into digestible, short chains of amino acid chains, aka peptides. 

In terms of skin benefits, the research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density4.* How? Well hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen5 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* 

There's plenty more to learn about these peptides (including their full-body benefits), so check out our collagen guide here if you want to dive in. Then when you're ready to shop, feel free to browse our favorite formulas.

3.

Prioritize yellow, orange & red natural foods

Adding more color to your meal is a surefire way to increase your plant diversity (a great tip for gut health). For more radiant skin, consider adding orange and red natural foods to your plate when possible. 

Many of these foods, like tomatoes, bell peppers, and salmon, for example, have carotenoids—special pigments that act as an antioxidant. This is the element that makes these foods so skin-loving. In fact, research shows they can visibly reduce skin erythema formation (aka redness) and improve the appearance of dark spots on the skin6

When your body experiences oxidative stress, your production of collagen and elastin slows down. Antioxidants like these can help mitigate oxidative stress, so another reason to love them. More foods high in carotenoids include: 

  • Oranges
  • Carrots
  • Mangoes
  • Yams 
  • Kale
  • Spinach
  • Watermelon

A final note: You can eat a well-balanced diet without specific attention to skin foods and still make your skin glow. The basic elements of a healthy diet, like adequate protein, plenty of fruits and vegetables, and enough H2O, will all benefit your skin and overall health. So don't stress about it too much. 

The takeaway

If you want to implement a skin-healthy diet without handpicking each food on your plate, follow these simple tips: Don't skip healthy fats, consider quality collagen supplements, and incorporate more carotenoid-rich fruits and vegetables (or just opt for more color on your plate). One more tip: Consume enough protein, which is especially for easing crepey skin—here's why

More On This Topic

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do
Beauty

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

