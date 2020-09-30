It’s obvious you’re unhealthy when you’re diagnosed with cancer, flattened with a heart attack, leveled with a stroke, or put on dialysis. Such health crises will wake you up lickety-split and hopefully motivate you to make health and lifestyle changes aimed at bringing your body back into balance.

But did you know our bodies give us warning signs of waning health long before we get thwacked with potentially life-threatening illnesses? Our bodies speak to us in whispers, and if we don’t listen, our bodies start to yell.

How can you tell if your body is whispering? Here are some signs to note: