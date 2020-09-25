For this study, researchers started with two groups of mice: one group breathed normally, while the other was given what mimicked human OSA.

After six weeks, researchers introduced a third group of mice, and gave them each fecal transplants. Half of the mice received a fecal transplant from the normal breathing group, while the others received a fecal transplant from the apnea group. The sleep patterns of this third group were then monitored for three days.

Those who received microbiota from the apnea group showed signs of increased tiredness, including longer sleep periods and more frequent napping throughout the day. The other group slept normally.