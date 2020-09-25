mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Research Identifies A Potential Link Between Sleep Quality & Gut Health

Research Identifies A Potential Link Between Sleep Quality & Gut Health

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Asian woman sleeping and well rested in bed

Image by LEAH FLORES / Stocksy

September 25, 2020 — 0:03 AM

The gut is connected to pretty much every system in the body. Feeling moody? Constantly constipated? Coming down with a cold? The gut could be contributing to all of it.

Now, research from University of Missouri School of Medicine says the gut may also impact sleep regulation—primarily in cases of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The study, which was published in the journal Experimental Neurology, found altering the gut microbiome can influence and improve sleep patterns in mice. 

How does the gut microbiome impact sleep?

For this study, researchers started with two groups of mice: one group breathed normally, while the other was given what mimicked human OSA. 

After six weeks, researchers introduced a third group of mice, and gave them each fecal transplants. Half of the mice received a fecal transplant from the normal breathing group, while the others received a fecal transplant from the apnea group. The sleep patterns of this third group were then monitored for three days.

Those who received microbiota from the apnea group showed signs of increased tiredness, including longer sleep periods and more frequent napping throughout the day. The other group slept normally. 

Advertisement

So, what’s next for the research?

Lead researcher David Gozal, M.D., says that this study shows that manipulating the gut microbiome could eventually help prevent and manage sleep apnea issues. 

“For example, if we combine continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) with customized probiotics that change the patient's gut microbiome," he says, "we might be able to eliminate some of the tiredness and fatigue, and reduce the likelihood of the comorbidities associated with OSA that affect cognition, memory, cardiovascular disease or metabolic dysfunction."

However promising, this preliminary research was conducted on animals, so more research is needed to verify the results in humans. Once that happens, Gozal says "then this is a major movement forward in the way we treat OSA."

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar

Abby Moore
There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar
Integrative Health

Too Much Sleep Might Be Bad For Brain Health: Here's The Cutoff

Eliza Sullivan
Too Much Sleep Might Be Bad For Brain Health: Here's The Cutoff
$19.99

Beat Inflammation

With Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Beat Inflammation
Integrative Health

Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night? Doctors On How To Break The Pattern

Sarah Regan
Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night? Doctors On How To Break The Pattern
Routines

Farewell, Crunches: This Move Is All You Need To Fire Up Your Core & Side Body

Sarah Regan
Farewell, Crunches: This Move Is All You Need To Fire Up Your Core & Side Body
Spirituality

A Powerful Breathwork Exercise For Self-Love That Takes Less Than 10 Minutes

Sarah Regan
A Powerful Breathwork Exercise For Self-Love That Takes Less Than 10 Minutes
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Sweet News: A Compound In Blueberries May Help With Gut Inflammation

Eliza Sullivan
Sweet News: A Compound In Blueberries May Help With Gut Inflammation
Beauty

Yes, Your Nails Do Need A "Breather" From Polish — Look For These 6 Signs

Jamie Schneider
Yes, Your Nails Do Need A "Breather" From Polish — Look For These 6 Signs
Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Dating Life, From A Family Psychologist

Abby Moore
How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Dating Life, From A Family Psychologist
Beauty

A Tip For Covering Zits, From A Beauty Editor Who Had Acne For 15 Years

Alexandra Engler
A Tip For Covering Zits, From A Beauty Editor Who Had Acne For 15 Years
Integrative Health

Your Metabolism & Immunity Are Inextricably Linked: Here's Why It Matters

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Your Metabolism & Immunity Are Inextricably Linked: Here's Why It Matters
Sex

This Is How Long Women Want Sex To Last, According To Research

Alex Shea
This Is How Long Women Want Sex To Last, According To Research
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/gut-microbiome-impacts-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!