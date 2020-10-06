At its core, a parasite is an organism that lives on or in a host organism and gets it food from or at the expense of its host. “Anyone can get a parasite but, in the U.S., parasites are mostly neglected diseases occurring in marginalized populations,” says Purnima Bhanot, Ph.D., an associate professor of microbiology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. That doesn’t mean others are immune, though, she says.

While parasites like tapeworms get a lot of attention, there is actually a broad range of these organisms that can cause a variety of illnesses. “They’re all going to cause different symptoms,” says Amesh A. Adalja, M.D., senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. The word “parasite” is actually an umbrella term for many different organisms, but there are three main classes parasites that causes disease in humans can fall into: