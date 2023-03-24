We say it all the time here, but wrinkles are a natural part of aging, and we don't want to demonize this natural (and beautiful) process. Of course, you want to support your skin as it begins to change, but you don’t have to pull out intense chemical treatments or pricey invasive procedures to do so.

In fact, being too harsh to your skin can make those fine lines and wrinkles show up even more. For those who can’t tolerate the aforementioned treatments, or anyone trying to show those marks some extra T.L.C., keep these sensitive-mature skin tips on-hand.