You can address wrinkles at the source by adding a collagen supplement to your routine. See, for the skin to function at its best and appear youthful, the structure of the dermal layer must be maintained; but as we age this structure suffers, because aged fibroblasts produce less collagen1 .

This results in signs of skin aging, like sagging and fine lines, which are usually most prominent on the face. As your natural production slows, collagen supplementation can help restore the process.

Some people assume that collagen cannot be absorbed and used by the body, but that's a total myth. Just one caveat: You have to find hydrolyzed collagen peptides to ensure proper absorption. Not sure where to look? We’ve compiled a list of the best options on the market here to make it easier.