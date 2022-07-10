This Supplement Is The Secret To Sleeping Through The Night In Your 50s & Beyond

As we get older, sleep can become a challenge—especially for those who go through the menopause transition.

In addition to other fun changes like mood swings and temperature regulation issues, the menopausal period can mess with our ability to sleep through the night. As integrative medicine doctor Aviva Romm, M.D. previously explained to mbg, the "earthquake-level hormonal changes" that happen during this phase of life affect estrogen and progesterone, which are both essential for achieving deep sleep. And since the body sleeps best when slightly cool, the added heat of this transition doesn't help matters.

That's why Romm recommends that everyone in their 50s and above doubles down on good sleep hygiene habits: Turn off electronics early, minimize stress where you can, and keep to a consistent sleep schedule. She's also seen sleep supplements be helpful for people navigating this tricky time of life. One non-hormonal option to look into is sleep support+.