This Supplement Is The Secret To Sleeping Through The Night In Your 50s & Beyond
As we get older, sleep can become a challenge—especially for those who go through the menopause transition.
In addition to other fun changes like mood swings and temperature regulation issues, the menopausal period can mess with our ability to sleep through the night. As integrative medicine doctor Aviva Romm, M.D. previously explained to mbg, the "earthquake-level hormonal changes" that happen during this phase of life affect estrogen and progesterone, which are both essential for achieving deep sleep. And since the body sleeps best when slightly cool, the added heat of this transition doesn't help matters.
That's why Romm recommends that everyone in their 50s and above doubles down on good sleep hygiene habits: Turn off electronics early, minimize stress where you can, and keep to a consistent sleep schedule. She's also seen sleep supplements be helpful for people navigating this tricky time of life. One non-hormonal option to look into is sleep support+.
How sleep support+ can help those in their 50s and beyond sleep through the night.
Unlike sleep aids like melatonin that manipulate hormones to help you potentially fall asleep faster (but not stay asleep any longer), sleep support+ is formulated to promote deep, restorative rest throughout the entire night.*
It contains three ingredients that are clinically shown to support sleep from all angles: magnesium bisglycinate to promote a steady state of relaxation, jujube for calming and sedation, and PharmaGABA® to enhance natural sleep quality.* The result is a nightly sleep supplement to help people of all ages fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling restored.*
As Robin G. writes of her experience taking sleep support+, "I am so impressed with this product! I am 58 and dealing with sleepless (or very little sleep) two to three times a week for the past few month. My sleep has much improved since taking this."*
Reviewer Nancy S. reports a similar experience. At 69 years old, she struggles with staying asleep through the night. Since taking sleep support+, she's found that she'll still wake up at 2 or 3 a.m., but finds it easy to fall right back asleep afterward. "This supplement has improved my sleep,"* she writes.
Others note that it has specifically helped them navigate the changes of menopause. "I started taking this as I was struggling with perimenopause sleep issues. I now take it daily and am sleeping better than I ever have. I feel very lucky to have found a safe and supportive way to better sleep,"* notes reviewer Jennifer L.
The takeaway.
Sleep needs will change as we get older, and transitions like menopause can greatly impact our ability to get high-quality rest. Along with lifestyle changes, taking a supplement like sleep support+ can help. Learn more about the nightly sleep aid here.
