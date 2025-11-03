It's Officially Scorpio Season—Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know
Scorpio is a sign known for being mysterious, seductive, and even a bit taboo—perfect energy for October as we move through spooky season. And from now until November 21, the sun is moving through the sign of Scorpio, bringing with it a few retrogrades, a Taurus full moon, and more.
Here are the five key astrological events to pay attention to this Scorpio season, from astrologers.
The sun moves through Scorpio until November 21
With the sun blazing through penetrating Scorpio for the next four weeks, we all have an opportunity to harness our creativity, turn on our personal power, and even make some extra money.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, Scorpio rules long-term investments and joint ventures, so if you're curious about cryptocurrency or real estate, for example, now’s the time to learn. You could partner with a local business by offering your social media skills, flip some unwanted clothes at your nearest consignment shop, or even make some savvy investments,
In any case, the twins say, energy flows where your attention goes during this magnetic Scorpio solar cycle, so make sure you’re zeroing in on people, places, and things that stoke your inner fire.
Check in with your values on the Taurus full moon
Every full moon represents the culmination of that lunar cycle, offering us a chance for reflection and release. And on November 5, we have a full moon in Scorpio's opposite sign, Taurus—the most value-driven sign.
According to the twins, November's full moon is also known as the "Beaver Moon," and it's an excellent time to get in touch with your senses and ground in nature. Autumnal hike, anyone?
Not only that, but a Taurus moon couldn't be a better time to turn up the sensuality. As the twins explain, Taurus is the most sensual of the earth signs—and is ruled by Venus, the planet of love. That said, they suggest taking time to appreciate nature and engage your senses. "Think walking outside barefoot and inhaling the fall air," they add.
Venus in Scorpio turns up the heat in our love lives
Speaking of Venus, the planet of love will be making some moves this Scorpio season as well. In fact, it's going to link up with the sun on November 6, spending the following three weeks in this sultry sign.
With Venus here, expect not just passion and intrigue to build—but jealousy and skepticism as well. Scorpio is known for being a bit of a sleuth, so don't be surprised if you're more wary to open up than usual.
A little suspicion is fine, but try not to let yourself get carried away into full blown paranoia. At its best, Venus in Scorpio reminds us to be careful with our hearts as we dive to the depths of our psyches and confront our (and others') shadows.
Multiple retrogrades take us for a spin
If you thought you'd had enough retrogrades this calendar year, we've got news for you! Uranus, Jupiter, and Mercury are all backspinning this Scorpio season, and lots of signals could get scrambled as a result.
Uranus, for starters, has been retrograde in Gemini since September 6, and on November 7 it will spin back into Taurus for the remainder of its cycle until February 4. We'll be revisiting themes around rebellion and revolution as they relate to our own values, stability, and resources.
Then, on November 11, the planet of luck is retrograding in moody and sensitive Cancer. With Jupiter backspinning all the way until March of next year, use this period to connect with your past—and especially family members or loved ones—for guidance and a little soul-seeking.
But wait, there's more! On November 9, Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius, causing extra trouble with travel plans and higher learning. When it moves back into Scorpio on November 18, we'll be reassessing important conversations (and trying to avoid miscommunications!) until Mercury goes direct on November 29.
Set your Scorpio intentions with the new moon
Just before Scorpio season comes to a close, we'll have a new moon in the sign of Scorpio on November 19 to seal the deal. As the twins explain, the Scorpio new moon deals with our deepest emotional waters, as well as our shadow and the past in general.
It's not exactly your typical, light new moon energy, but it's giving us an opportunity to unearth some baggage ahead of the colder days and longer nights to come. Set your autumnal intentions and ask yourself, What does Scorpio's transformative power have to show me?
The takeaway
This year's Scorpio season is looking anything but boring, so it's always a good idea to be prepared for what's to come. You'll want to watch out for those retrogrades, but the Scorpio sun reminds us that transformation and rebirth are just a choice away.