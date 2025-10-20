This Week's Horoscope Marks The Beginning Of Scorpio Season—Here's What To Know
The Libra new moon spotlights partnerships on Tuesday, October 21
The year’s only new moon in Libra (8:25 a.m. EDT; 28°22’) revs up romance today, serving important lessons in chemistry. Under this pink-hued glow, it’s easy to fall in love with people’s potential, but we won’t be so gifted at spotting red flags. Even the greatest people on the planet still have their share of human flaws.
This new moon encourages a balanced perspective in all realms. With Jupiter in Cancer squaring la luna, your inner circle may have some pretty strong opinions about your partnership choices. Similarly, you could find yourself getting overly involved in other people’s love lives.
Close the opinion polls and focus on your own desires. Your heart wants what it wants, and unless they are personally affected by your choices, you don’t owe the bystanders an explanation. Couples may have those important talks about supporting each other's independence without feeling threatened. Autonomy and togetherness can coexist beautifully, but it takes some finesse!
Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces for one final lap on Wednesday
Numinous Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Aries since July 4, backstrokes into its home sign of Pisces. Deeper waters beckon as the celestial mystic amplifies the introspective, dreamlike energy of this transit.
Since Neptune first entered Aries on March 30, you may have felt called to redefine your entire identity. A burst of pioneering energy sparked trailblazing visions and idealistic pursuits. Once the retrograde began on July 4, Neptune’s fog may have clouded the path forward, creating tension between your desire for action and the haziness of what comes next.
Now, as Neptune slips back into Pisces, the focus shifts to surrender and spiritual reflection, allowing you to gracefully integrate the lessons of these past months. If you’ve been on the fence about travel plans, think "escape"—but with intention. This is prime time for a soulful retreat, whether that's a weekend of yoga and sound baths or a painting workshop in Positano.
Just watch out for Neptune’s tendency to blur the distinction between reality and fantasy. While you may feel drawn to mystical or healing experiences, choose your guides carefully.
Boundless Neptune in reverse drops our defenses, leaving us more impressionable and open to suggestion. Shield your psychic space with salt baths, crystal jewelry, and protective rituals. Hydrate well—Neptune rules the seas, so a refillable water bottle might just be your best travel companion.
Scorpio season begins near the witching hour Wednesday night
Money, power, success! With the Sun blazing into penetrating Scorpio (11:51 p.m. EDT), you’ve got a month to tap into hidden financial opportunities and rev up your earning potential. Instead of dwelling on what’s missing from your bank account, get strategic.
A deep dive into your closet could unearth treasures to flip on Depop or Poshmark. Maybe a local business could use your Canva skills for social media graphics. During this magnetic Scorpio solar cycle, energy flows where your attention goes, so make sure you’re radaring in on people, places and things that stoke your inner fire.
Scorpio also rules long-term investments and joint ventures. Curious about cryptocurrency or real estate? Now’s the time to learn! Thinking about partnering up for a big venture? Schedule that chemistry meeting with a potential business partner.
If you need startup capital, this zodiac season’s magic could connect you with the perfect investor. And don't limit yourself to the 9-5 grind—Scorpio turns us into night owls. A passive revenue stream, like a downloadable product or rental equipment, could earn you money while you sleep.