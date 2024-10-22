If this is your first session, your artist will typically use the lightest hue in your chosen shade range and tattoo the microdots with plenty of space in between—that way, they can lay the foundation and understand how your scalp heals before using more precise techniques. During the second session, your artist will fill in those gaps with more micro-impressions and assess whether they need to use a slightly darker or lighter shade. "The third session is usually when all the little details are finely tuned," Jara notes. Your artist will add even more density and perhaps go darker, depending on how you've healed. Typically, you'll need two to three sessions to reach final results (four, for some), so patience is key.