Advertisement
Saturn Is Spinning Retrograde For The Next 4 Months — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
When Saturn moves into a new zodiac sign, it can impact everything from the lessons we're facing, to what challenges us, and more. Since May, the planet of discipline, structure, and hard work has been in Aries, but for the next four months, it's going retrograde.
Of course, depending on where Aries lands in your birth chart, we'll each be impacted a little differently by this transit. Here's what to know about Saturn retrograde, plus what it means for your zodiac sign.
Saturn turns retrograde in Aries until November 27
If you've been making big plans, you better be ready to give them a second look! For the next four months, cosmic inspector Saturn moves through its annual four-and-a-half-month retrograde.
And according to the AstroTwins, we'll all want to get clear on whether we're moving forward with purpose—or without a clear plan. "For the first time since the late 90s, [Saturn is] backing up through 'me first' Aries, prompting you to take a closer look at how you assert your ambitions, personal power, and leadership," they recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
So from now until September 1, they explain, think about reevaluating your personal brand. "A solo project could hit a speedbump, or you could intentionally slow down your timeline for quality’s sake," they add.
Then, from September 1 until November 27, Saturn's retrograde course spins it back into dreamy Pisces, where the lines between reality and illusion can blur. "If you’ve been swept up in a pipe dream, Saturn’s reversal will deliver the reality check you need," the twins say, adding, "But don’t dismiss your dreams entirely—this is also a time to cultivate any spiritual or artistic talents you’ve been exploring."
All in all? This retrograde period is all about refining your skills, going back to basics, and laying a solid foundation.
What Saturn retrograde means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Aries lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by this Saturn retrograde differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Saturn retrograde is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Taurus rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Gemini rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Cancer rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Leo rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Virgo rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Libra rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Scorpio rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Sagittarius rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Capricorn rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Aquarius rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Pisces rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
If you're wondering how this retrograde will impact you once Saturn moves back into Pisces, it will then be in the house prior to your Aries-ruled house. If your sixth house is ruled by Aries, for example, your fifth house is ruled by Pisces—or if your fifth house is ruled by Aries, your fourth house is ruled by Pisces, and so on.
The takeaway
Remember, Saturn rules all things structured, disciplined, and related to responsibility. Aries, meanwhile, wants to plow ahead without hesitation or apology. Wherever Saturn retrograde is in your chart, give that area of your life more attention until September 1, and try to strike the delicate balance between careful planning and bold new steps.