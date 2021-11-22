The Most Expansive Zodiac Season Has Arrived: Here's How To Harness It

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season" you'll feel the prevailing astrological energy—no matter what day of the year you were born. Sagittarius Season 2021 begins November 21 and ends December 21.

Have you been flying under the radar during Scorpio season? Come out, log in, wherever you are! The spirit of adventure may overtake you in a big way during Sagittarius season 2021—and what a refreshing change of pace. After a month of obsessively focused Scorpio energy, you can adjust your viewfinder to the broadminded, wide-angle lens that Sagittarius is famous for.

Sagittarius is the third of the zodiac's three fire signs and part of the "mutable" quality (or triplicity). Mutable signs (the others are Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces) are all about change and variety. While this monthlong cycle might not be the best time to make binding decisions, it is an optimal window for adventurous exploration. Seek and ye shall find!

Here are seven ways you can tap into the spirit of Sagittarius Season 2021 to channel the Archer's fiery courage: