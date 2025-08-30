"The thing that's interesting about this particular dynamic is there's this push-pull," Racioppi says. "No Taurus can ever be pushed into something they don't want to do—they have to want to do it. And the Sagittarius doesn't take no for an answer—they can be a bit of a bully. And so it's those shadow components in this dynamic that are problematic if you put that in a friendship or partnership," she adds.