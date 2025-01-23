Advertisement
How To Safely Run In The Rain: Coaches Share Their Must-Know Tips
This may be an unpopular opinion: I love running in the rain.
OK, maybe not when I'm dealing with frigid temps and icy downpour—but as a die-hard outdoor runner, I'd take rainy miles over an indoor treadmill sesh any day.
And if we're talking about a temperate, drizzly, springtime run—phew, that's pure bliss.
Of course, when rain is in the forecast, there are some important safety precautions to keep in mind, plus ideal ways to gear up.
I chatted with some top running coaches to learn their tips for running in the rain—for anyone else too motivated to take a rain check.
Is it safe to run in the rain?
Let's get one thing clear: Experts agree it's fine to run in the rain.
That said, there are some circumstances when you should absolutely not brave the weather.
"You should avoid running in the rain during thunderstorms, heavy winds, and freezing conditions," says RRCA-certified running coach Raj Hathiramani, an instructor with Aaptiv and Mile High Run Club. "Storms can result in flying debris and lightning that make it unsafe to run outside. Seek shelter if you do get caught running in a storm."
Having a hard time predicting when a storm will hit?
"Run a short, looped course around your home so you are never more than a few minutes from shelter," advises Annick Lamar, an RRCA and USATF Level 2 certified running coach with NYRR.
Safety precautions to keep in mind
On less extreme days, there are also a few safety factors to note.
First off, rain can make surfaces more slippery, and decrease traction, says Hathiramani. "Pay more attention to the surfaces you run on, especially any painted lines on asphalt, muddy trails, ice, and flooding," he says. "Consider shortening your stride to be more in control of your form."
It's also important to take air temperature into consideration before lacing up your sneakers.
That's because freezing conditions can increase the risk of developing hypothermia, explains Hathiramani.
"There is a big difference between a warm summer rain and a pelting freezing rain," says Lamar. "Your runner behavior should change based on the season, and that might mean staying inside on cold, rainy days and heading outside on hot, rainy days."
That said, even on more temperate days, Lamar says maintaining a healthy core temperature is something to consider. "Being soaked to the core can be dangerous once you stop running," she explains.
To mitigate this concern, she recommends bringing a change of clothes and quickly heading inside post-run to warm up. "Even in warmer temperatures like a 70-degree day, runners can experience hypothermia if their core temperature drops due to rain."
What's more, all that water whipping by your face means lower visibility—for both you and drivers on the road.
Lamar's advice? "You need to have full visibility of your running course to identify obstacles or unsafe circumstances, so wear a visor or hat to keep the rain out of your eyes."
If you wear glasses, consider contacts during a rainy run.
It’s not enough for you to see clearly, though, drivers must also be able to see you.
Staying alert (think leaving your headphones at home) and choosing locations with fewer cars can help—this is also where proper gear comes into play.
What to wear
The right gear can make all the difference for a safer, more comfortable run in the rain.
"Consider making small adjustments head to toe," says Hathiramani, starting with that aforementioned brimmed hat for better visibility and warmth.
As for your clothing, "Lightweight, reflective, moisture-wicking, and waterproof tops and bottoms are best for staying relatively dry, visible, and warm," he says.
Technical, performance fabric is also your best friend here.
"Tech fabric wicks sweat away from your body and does not absorb water," says Lamar, unlike cotton or cotton blend fabric, which can soak up water.
She also suggests skipping your standard slicker and, instead, investing in a solid running jacket.
"These jackets are designed to let sweat escape while keeping the rain off you," which means your core will stay warm and dry.
While most high-quality running shoes should do the trick, Hathiramani adds it's important your shoes have enough traction for the surfaces you expect to run on.
Heading to muddy trails, for example? Opt for a pair of trail shoes with a deeper tread.
Tips for running in the rain
"In most cases, running in the rain is refreshing and therapeutic," says Hathiramani. "It also builds mental toughness and prepares you for similar conditions during a race."
To make the most of your rainy run, our experts recommend the following:
- Join a running group: It helps to have accountability buddies on rainy days when you're less likely to want to get outside.
- Use anti-chafe balm: Before you run, apply the balm along seam lines of clothing, arms, legs, and feet. The additional moisture from the rain will exacerbate any chafing you normally experience.
- Get warm post-run: Afterward, take a warm shower, get into dry clothes, and dry out the soles of your shoes. And don't forget to stretch!
The takeaway
You don't need to let bad weather rain on your, well, run. Just be sure to wear the right gear, stay alert, and adjust your training schedule as needed.
Also, whether you're new to running or a seasoned athlete, please stay indoors when conditions are particularly prickly. For chilly temps, be sure to check out our tips for cold-weather running.