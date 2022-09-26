6 Root Chakra Exercises To Relieve Stress & Connect With Mother Nature

These grounding practices will help you to balance your first (root) chakra by building a healthy earth element in your body, which then translates to a healthier mind since the body and mind are so deeply interconnected. They are inspired by the Indian Goddess Shailputri, also known as Mother Earth, and all these practices help you restore your connection with nature as your own mother who can nurture and care for you when you align yourself with her eternal rhythms.

A great teacher in nature during seasons of instability and uncertainty is the mountain, which is full of the earth element embodied by Goddess Shailputri. “Solid as a rock” is a great way to describe the earth. You can also see the sturdiness of the earth in the grounded nature of trees, the hardness of nuts, and the rooted quality of vegetables that grow underground. In your body, the earth element expresses itself in your skin, bones, nails, teeth, hair, and tendons.

Earth element gives you the power of perseverance, which translates into stability and a sense of grounding in your root chakra. The following first chakra balancing practices will give you stability and help you awaken to the power of Goddess Shailputri.