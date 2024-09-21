Advertisement
A Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
We all know that fine lines come with age, but have you ever wondered why? Without a doubt, increased sun exposure and stress have something to do with it, but the root of many fine lines and wrinkles is actually caused by a much sneakier element. Any guesses?
What happens to your collagen during menopause
One of the reasons your skin appears so taut in your teens and early 20s is the amount of collagen beneath the surface. While the exact age your collagen bank begins to decline depends on the person, research shows the average age is around your mid-20s.
After that, collagen declines by about 1% each year1. However, once you reach menopause, that annual dip jumps to about 30% in the first five years of menopause and 2% each year thereafter.
Collagen's role in the body is pretty abundant: It helps make up the structure of our skin, bone, cartilage, and muscle, with the purpose of helping tissues be more elastic and withstand stretching—hence, why a decline may lead to fine lines and sagging.
Now, while there's nothing you can do to mitigate skin aging completely (nor should you feel the need to), it is important to maintain your skin health during this time and support the fluctuations.
We've covered menopause skin care in-depth before, but here are a few of the most important takeaway tips:
- Consider collagen supplements: Hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides have been shown to contribute to your overall collagen production and thus encourage healthy skin aging. That being said, not all collagen supplements are worth their price—here are our top picks vetted by a nutrition Ph.D. so you can shop smart.
- Keep your skin moisturized: Your oil production will slow down as you age as well, which can make your complexion look dry and dull. To prevent this, pump up the moisturizing lineup on your skin care shelf. Look for creams with firming peptides, plumping hyaluronic acid, and nourishing botanical oils, and don't be afraid to reapply when your skin feels ashy.
- Keep retinol & vitamin C on hand: Retinol helps to increase cell turnover, which may help reduce fine lines and overall keep skin taut and soft. Vitamin C is also essential, as this antioxidant protects your skin from pollution-induced oxidative stress—and too much oxidative stress can trigger new fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it helps brighten your complexion and alleviate dark spots, should you notice them as you age.
One more underrated tip: Don't stress too much about your wrinkles. As we mentioned earlier, stress actually causes accelerated skin aging, so getting worked up over natural aging will only kick-start a negative feedback loop.
Know that taking care of your skin and overall well-being is more than enough. Remember: Your skin is your largest organ and should be treated as such.
The takeaway
Fine lines appear with age due to declining collagen levels, especially for those entering menopause. To keep your skin taut and healthy, consider taking collagen supplements, use retinol and vitamin C in your skin care routine, and always keep your skin hydrated. Want to learn more about menopause skin changes? Here's a full guide.
