Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

A Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 22, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Older woman with long hair
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
December 22, 2024

We all know that fine lines come with age, but have you ever wondered why? Without a doubt, increased sun exposure and stress have something to do with it, but the root of many fine lines and wrinkles is actually caused by a much sneakier element. Any guesses?

What happens to your collagen during menopause

One of the reasons your skin appears so taut in your teens and early 20s is the amount of collagen beneath the surface. While the exact age your collagen bank begins to decline depends on the person, research shows the average age is around your mid-20s

After that, collagen declines by about 1% each year1. However, once you reach menopause, that annual dip jumps to about 30% in the first five years of menopause and 2% each year thereafter. 

Collagen's role in the body is pretty abundant: It helps make up the structure of our skin, bone, cartilage, and muscle, with the purpose of helping tissues be more elastic and withstand stretching—hence, why a decline may lead to fine lines and sagging. 

Now, while there's nothing you can do to mitigate skin aging completely (nor should you feel the need to), it is important to maintain your skin health during this time and support the fluctuations.

We've covered menopause skin care in-depth before, but here are a few of the most important takeaway tips: 

  • Consider collagen supplements: Hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides have been shown to contribute to your overall collagen production and thus encourage healthy skin aging. That being said, not all collagen supplements are worth their price—here are our top picks vetted by a nutrition Ph.D. so you can shop smart. 
  • Keep your skin moisturized: Your oil production will slow down as you age as well, which can make your complexion look dry and dull. To prevent this, pump up the moisturizing lineup on your skin care shelf. Look for creams with firming peptides, plumping hyaluronic acid, and nourishing botanical oils, and don't be afraid to reapply when your skin feels ashy. 
  • Keep retinol & vitamin C on hand: Retinol helps to increase cell turnover, which may help reduce fine lines and overall keep skin taut and soft. Vitamin C is also essential, as this antioxidant protects your skin from pollution-induced oxidative stress—and too much oxidative stress can trigger new fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it helps brighten your complexion and alleviate dark spots, should you notice them as you age. 

One more underrated tip: Don't stress too much about your wrinkles. As we mentioned earlier, stress actually causes accelerated skin aging, so getting worked up over natural aging will only kick-start a negative feedback loop. 

Know that taking care of your skin and overall well-being is more than enough. Remember: Your skin is your largest organ and should be treated as such. 

The takeaway

Fine lines appear with age due to declining collagen levels, especially for those entering menopause. To keep your skin taut and healthy, consider taking collagen supplements, use retinol and vitamin C in your skin care routine, and always keep your skin hydrated. Want to learn more about menopause skin changes? Here's a full guide

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.