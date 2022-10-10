Finally: A Sleep Supplement That Won’t Leave You “Tired Yet Wired”

 Skip to content

Reviews Are In & This Sleep Supplement Won't Leave You "Tired Yet Wired"

Sarah Regan
October 10, 2022

Tossing and turning at night is something we'd all like to avoid, and if you're on the hunt for a quality sleep supplement, you want one that's going to actually help you fall asleep—not just leave you feeling sleepy but unable to drift off.

That's what mindbodygreen set out to create in the formulation of sleep support+, a pioneering combination of three science-backed ingredients (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®). All together, these ingredients make one supplement that can help you fall asleep quicker, and sleep deeper.* The non-hormonal formula also won't cause the morning grogginess you get from other sleep aids like melatonin.

But don't just take our word for it. The reviewers are in, and here's what happy customers are saying about their newfound ability to fall asleep fast:

1. Finally, I feel well rested again!

"For many months I’ve been battling sleep issues. I’ve tried everything and nothing has helped until I started taking mbg's sleep support. Now I not only sleep soundly, but I don’t have the usual 3 am 'brain chatter.' So now I get eight hours of sleep with no interruption. I wake up feeling energized, clear, and refreshed."*

—Elizabeth S.

2. Definitely works for me.

"Definitely works for me. I fall sleep easily, sleep through the night, and wake early feeling rested. This is a first for me!"*

—Theodora A.

3. Love this product!

"I have been a terrible sleeper for years...busy mind, can't fall asleep, can't stay asleep, wake up consistently in the 3 am hour and then fall asleep right before my alarm goes off. It was not sustainable and I started getting anxious even before going to bed, because I was afraid I wouldn't be able to fall or stay asleep...

I've almost completed my first bottle of sleep support+ and it's a game changer. I sleep all the way through almost every night and if I do wake up, I'm able to fall back to sleep instead of laying awake for hours... I will definitely continue to use sleep support+ and signed up for the subscription. Thank you mbg!!"*

—Ashley W.

4. This really worked!

"It made me sleepy exactly as the recommended dosage says. Within 90 minutes of taking it, I was dozing off. I slept all night and did not feel groggy the next day."*

—Marisa K.

5. Finally...something that helps!

"I have had problems sleeping for years. So many sleep aids did not work for me or left me groggy in the morning. Finally found this product that relaxes my mind so I can drift off and sleep peacefully most of the night, thank you so much!!!"*

—Nancy P.

6. Works for me.

"It’s subtle but it works. My sleep was often interrupted at least 2x per night with difficulty getting back to sleep each time. I’m almost all the way thru my first bottle of sleep support and I’ve experienced fewer sleep interruptions, but more notably, when I do wake up, I go right back to sleep after a few minutes (instead of hours). I’m about to order another bottle."*

—Robyn S.

7. Best sleep support ever.

"I’m falling asleep like I used to, when I was a child. No noticeable before or after effects. No grogginess upon waking. I fall right back to sleep when I wake up in the middle of the night."*

—Michele K.

The takeaway:

It's all too common to lay in bed feeling tired, trying to fall asleep to no avail. If that sounds familiar, take it from these customers and give sleep support+ a try. It might be just what your wind-down routine is missing. Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
