Need More Fiber In Your Life? Here's A Supplement Reviewers Love For Optimal Poops
We hear a lot about fiber and why it's so beneficial, but a lot of us still aren't getting enough. It supports everything from gut health to bowel movements and even detoxification—yet up to 95% of the U.S. population1 faces a dietary fiber gap.
That's why mindbodygreen created our very own fiber supplement, organic fiber potency+, to help address this gap. The vegan, organic powder supplement contains a combo of soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic plant fibers, along with 5 billion CFUs of a robust, spore-forming probiotic strain called Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264.
This expertly formulated blend aims to not only provide targeted benefits by promoting a diverse gut microbiome and supporting the production of short-chain fatty acids, but it can also help strengthen gut immunity and facilitate healthy bowel movements.*
But don't just take our word for it: Here's why reviewers are loving organic fiber potency+ for digestion and regularity:*
Love this!
"After not taking powder fiber supplements due to the taste, this one is the best! No taste, can be mixed in anything, and it has all the good stuff that eliminated some of the other supplements I was taking (mushroom, prebiotic, probiotic)!"*
—Carley K.
Obvious winner
"I had been on the hunt for a good fiber supplement for me and my boyfriend when I came across organic fiber potency+. It not only has the amount of fiber I want but also, bonus points for prebiotics and probiotics. We both like the taste and it's been a great addition to our routine. Obvious winner compared to other products we've tried."*
—Abby C.
Just what it claims
"I like using the fiber potency powder in my smoothies to help give me my balanced morning mix. It helps to fill me up and keep me regular. If I have not used it in a few days then I can feel the difference!"*
—Suzanne P.
Great for digestion & regularity
"This product has made a real difference in my digestion and regularity. It feels quite gentle but effective because I'm noticeably less bloated and gassy. Another bonus is that I found myself more satiated during the day after I take it. I don't feel the need to snack as much."*
—Harper N.
Better than the alternative
"When it's suggested you increase your fiber intake and you find mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+ does the trick while adhering to your long-time commitment to eating only organic...you can stop looking at other sources. The powder dissolves quickly and easily in the liquid of your choice and the effects are gentle. Happy to recommend!"*
—Susan G.
My afternoon hot tea fiber ritual
"I am loving this awesome fiber blend in my afternoon hot tea ritual. It dissolves nicely in whatever tea variety I choose (although I'm partial to mint and English rose), and I know I'm taking in super healthy fibers from all kinds of organic plants, like beans, mushrooms, kiwi, etc! Healthy me :)"*
—Ava
Highly recommend
"I struggle with regularity (even when trying to keep up a healthy diet and water intake!) and had the hardest time finding something that actually worked for me. This product has made a world of difference…more bowel movements but also more tummy comfort in general. Highly recommend."*
—Audrey O.
Mushrooms for the win!
"I'm all about mushrooms these days. I feel like fungi have so many health benefits we're still discovering, but I love the use of organic mushrooms for their unique fibers and immune benefits, all tucked into one product."*
—Ash
Keeps me regular
"This product keeps me regular thanks to all the gut-friendly ingredients. I focus on nurturing a healthy gut each day, and this supplement really is critical in that goal."*
—Hayley P.
The takeaway
Odds are you could probably use more fiber in your life, and while we're all for a diet diverse in fiber-rich foods, supplements can help you fill in any remaining gaps. Whether you want to support digestive regularity, manage bloating, or even promote more satiety during your day, organic fiber potency+ can help you get there.*
