Some people choose to apply conditioner before shampoo in order to buffer their strands from potentially drying formulas. By providing a shield around the hair shaft, you'll help stop the shampoo from stripping the strands and contributing to frizz, dryness, and breakage.(Others do this with a hair oil, too, as a pre-shampoo treatment.) If your hair runs really dry, you might even follow up with another round of conditioner post-shampoo (like a conditioner sandwich of sorts), but if volume is your main goal, you might want to stick to the reverse order.