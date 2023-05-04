Reverse hair washing simply involves applying conditioner before shampoo (aka, a reverse application order). “That would avoid hair being too flat,” Fekkai notes.

Conditioning your hair is non-negotiable for smooth and shiny locks, but some people find that conditioner weighs down their roots, stretches out their curls, contributes to buildup, or makes their hair look and feel greasy—no matter how lightweight the confection may be. In that case, it may help to switch up the order.

That way, your tresses will still soak up all of those hydrating, hair-healthy nutrients, but the shampoo will ensure lift at the root and a fresh, light feeling on the scalp. If you frequently struggle with limp, flat locks, you’re probably a good candidate for this hack.

Some people choose to apply conditioner before shampoo in order to buffer their strands from potentially drying formulas. By providing a shield around the hair shaft, you’ll help stop the shampoo from stripping the strands and contributing to frizz, dryness, and breakage. (Others do this with a hair oil, too, as a pre-shampoo treatment.) If your hair runs really dry, you might even follow up with another round of conditioner post-shampoo (like a conditioner sandwich of sorts); but if volume is your main goal, you might want to stick to the reverse order.