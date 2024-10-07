That being said, any form of vitamin A may cause irritation, especially if used incorrectly. If you haven't used any form of retinol before, it's best to start with a more gentle product and work your way up. "If you 'start low and go slow' (start with a gentle retinoid and slowly work your way up to a stronger one), most people will be able to have a long and happy relationship with retinoids that will keep their skin looking fresh and smooth," Marcus says. Meaning, retinaldehyde may not be for you if you haven't tried any form of retinol before. If this is the case, it's best to start with a super-gentle retinol serum.