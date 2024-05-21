Advertisement
3 Reasons You Have Trouble Pooping Daily (& What To Do About It)
If you struggle with going No. 2 daily, you aren’t alone. In fact, about 16% of people (and 33% of folks over 60) have difficulty going more than once every three days! And (as I’m sure you know) that can get really uncomfortable—think bloating and a distended stomach.
Although you can keep regular without pooping every day, most people would likely prefer and feel their best with a daily evacuation.
Here, we gathered the three most common things that could be blocking you up and what you can do to get things moving.
Not drinking enough water
Water is key for healthy, easy-to-pass stools. When you’re not drinking enough water1, the body tries to conserve what it can—including reabsorbing water from the intestines.
This dries out the stool and causes it to move more slowly through the remainder of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Not to mention, making it more challenging to pass when it gets to the end.
What to do about it: Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. When you’re properly hydrated, the colon is able to absorb the water it needs to soften the stool. Plain water, seltzer, tea, and even coffee all count towards your daily hydration goals. For women, that’s around nine cups a day, and men need around 12.5 cups (but drink what’s needed to keep your pee a pale yellow color).
A diet low in fiber
Even if you eat pretty healthfully, you may still not be getting enough fiber. Fiber adds bulk to the stool (giving it more volume and shop) and supports an ideal gut transit time (i.e. how long it takes for the waste to move through your system.* Not getting enough fiber (again) may lead to smaller, harder stools and more straining during the times you’re actually trying to go.
What to do about it: Ideally, women should get around 25 grams of fiber a day2, and men should aim for about 38 grams. But what does that look like on your plate? A lot of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avocados, chia seeds, lentils, and legumes all contain impressive amounts of fiber (check out our full list of high-fiber foods here). But you can also lean on a fiber supplement like mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+. One serving of this powder provides six grams of fiber from organic guar beans (which studies show improves weekly bowel movement and reduces gut transit time3), mushrooms, and green kiwifruit.* Oh, and it also supports a healthy gut microbiome4.*
Not moving regularly
Low levels of physical activity also mean that your gut isn’t as active as it should be. It may indicate that your intestinal muscles aren’t as strong as they could be (these are the muscles responsible for moving digested food through the GI tract).
Aerobic exercise5 is especially important in reducing gut transit time and managing stress (which can slow things down).
What to do about it: Work more, smaller acts of movement into your day. After each meal (or at least one of them), try taking a short walk. Not only will this help activate the gut, but it’s also a great way to help balance your blood sugar.
The takeaway
There are many reasons you may be struggling with going No. 2, but many of them really boil down to lifestyle. If you keep well-hydrated, eat plenty of fiber, and move regularly, the more regular you should be.
Pooping daily really comes down to a science, so experiment with what foods (or supplements), the type of movement (and duration), and the amount of water you need to truly feel your best.
