I consider myself to be a confident person, but sensitive patches of red, dry, not to mention just plain uncomfortable skin make me feel a little less so. I was tired of dealing with stubborn and bothersome skin concerns, and I had just about reached my breaking point having dealt with these issues off and on for years. Every decision I made was dictated by the status of my skin. Enough was enough—I was ready for smooth, healthy skin that didn't distract me from everyday life.

I made a commitment to bolster my skin health, and I began to research natural ways to support it beyond the soothing homeopathic solutions I whipped together on an as-needed basis. Enter: vitamin D3.*