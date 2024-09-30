One thing to note is that you'll get tired quickly at first, and your body will start to hurt wherever chi is most stuck. For most people, this is in the shoulders, hips, and thighs. When you notice your body getting sore, hold out for as long as you can. My teacher, Master Ko, always said that the water has to boil before it turns to steam. If you stay with the tension long enough and just do your best to relax around it, eventually it will release and transform.