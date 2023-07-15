This Supplement Helps Your GI System Work Like Clockwork*
Having a predictable poop schedule can save you some emergency bathroom visits, and it also bodes well for your overall digestive health. Functional medicine experts agree that going number two 1-3 times per day is a healthy range for most people. Any more or less can be a sign that your gut could use a little extra TLC.
Advertisement
Eating enough fiber, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly are all ways to support more consistency. Probiotic-rich foods like kimchi, yogurt, sauerkraut, and kefir can also keep things moving without a hitch.
High-quality probiotics can be another helpful tool for those who are following a healthy routine but still feel like they could use support in the digestion department. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ supplement features a unique combination of four clinically-tested strains shown to ease bloating and promote gut comfort and the mental clarity that comes with it (thanks, gut-brain connection!).*
Not only that, but many people who take probiotic+ daily note it helps make their bathroom schedules more predictable.* Here's what they have to say about how the supplement helps their GI system tick along like clockwork:
Awesome probiotic
"This probiotic took only two weeks to reset my system. What a relief to have my system back on track so quickly. Thank you to mindbodygreen!"*
—Kathy L
Advertisement
The best!
"This has been key to my weight loss journey. Reduces bloating and makes me feel regular."*
—Karina S
Love these!
"I’ve tried several other supplements and always felt ambivalent [about] the results. I feel like these are actually having a notable impact."
—Sibyl M
Advertisement
5-star rating
"Since I have started taking probiotics+, I have noticed a difference in regularity. [It] makes all the difference when you are nearing 70 years old and you want to take a supplement that has all the benefits that other supplements can't give."*
—Susan N
Best ever
"I am so happy I found this product! It is like magic for my digestive tract and I never want to be without it."
—Mary A
Advertisement
A new person!
"This probiotic has literally changed my life for the better. Finally, a probiotic that lives up to its name. Thank you."
—Anastacia R
The takeaway
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is designed to help ease bloat, promote stomach comfort, and support digestive regularity. And if the reviews are any indication, it goes above and beyond.* Learn more about probiotic+ here.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.