This Supplement Can Help Get Your Digestion Back On Track In Just 2 Weeks*
Be it a birthday bash, a weekend away with friends, or a holiday with family, there are plenty of occasions that can leave our guts feeling less than great. Introducing a well-formulated probiotic into your routine can help keep your digestive health steady and regular through all of life's ups, downs, and spontaneous cupcakes.*
Advertisement
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is designed with gut health in mind. It features a unique blend of four bacterial strains that have each been clinically shown to promote proper digestion, nutrient absorption, and abdominal comfort.* For a peek into its ingredients, Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 is there to ease bloating1, Bifidobacterium lactis B420 supports the gut barrier,2 Bifidobacterium lactis HN019 reduces gas, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM supports regularity3. Taken once daily, this powerful probiotic can help reset gut health in as little as two weeks.*†
The supplement is a best-seller among people looking to tend to their gut health with a single daily capsule (that doesn't need to be refrigerated, FYI). Many note that the product has helped them get their digestion back on track more than any other supplement they've tried. Here are a few snippets of their reviews, but you can read all about the product and what people are saying about it here.
Love these!!
"I’ve tried several other supplements and always felt ambivalent about the results. I feel like these are actually having a notable impact."
—Sibyl M.
Advertisement
Awesome probiotic
"This probiotic took only two weeks to reset my system. What a relief to have my system back on track so quickly. Thank you to mindbodygreen!"*
—Kathy L.
Satisfied
"Before I had trouble with bloating and gas after I ate but now oh wow! It’s like this supplement has regulated my gut. I do have the occasional gas but it doesn’t even last as it used to. I can definitely say I’m a very happy customer and I’ll continue with the supplements."*
—Melina R.
Advertisement
Best one for me!
"Love this product!! Makes me feel great. I did the experiment and fell prey to competitors. Quickly found they did not work for me... Within two weeks of switching back, a complete change for the better was noticed. Will not switch again!"*
—Melissa V.
Balance at last!
"This perfectly formulated probiotic has given me a balanced gut microbiome at last! After trying many different products over the years, this one really works, without causing additional negative side effects."*
—Erica J.
Advertisement
LOVE
"This product has been amazing for my gut health. Truly appreciate the fact that it works and it is a clean safe product to take."*
—Lindsey
The takeaway
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ can help get gut health back on track in as little as two weeks. Learn more about probiotic+ here and dig into a more comprehensive review of the supplement here.*
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.