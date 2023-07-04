Wait, You're Not Using This Collagen-Restoring Oil? 

The oil is also chock-full of antioxidants, namely vitamin E and polyphenols, which help neutralize free radicals from oxidative stress, inflammatory processes, and UV rays. Considering up to 80% of the signs of skin aging4 happen due to UV damage, antioxidant-rich oils are a solid investment for any “anti-aging” skin care routine (plus a daily sunscreen).

“It's also high in amino acids, which stimulate collagen production and promote faster cell turnover,” says King. “And it contains vitamin K, which contributes to skin elasticity, and some believe it may help brighten under eye circles.”

But here’s the really cool thing about prickly pear: You know those fatty acids I mentioned? They actually have the ability to usher in more potent (and potentially irritating) ingredients.

Take this study, for example, in which researchers combined prickly pear seed oil with vitamin A and applied them both to human and rat skin samples; because of the fat content of prickly pear, the mixture was highly effective at delivering vitamin A into those samples.

Vitamin A (aka retinol) is a pretty strong topical that can cause dryness and irritation for some, yet it has plenty of benefits for aging skin—enhancing cell turnover, promoting collagen production, etc.

By combining it with prickly pear seed oil, you may be able to reap those collagen-restoring benefits without fear of wrecking your skin barrier. A win-win for those with mature and sensitive skin.