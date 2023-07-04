Wait, You're Not Using This Collagen-Restoring Oil?
Oh, the simple luxury of a high-quality beauty oil. These gorgeous, silky numbers baby your skin barrier and gloss your complexion until it literally shines. The only downside? So many prized options to choose from!
Rosehip seed oil is brimming with vitamin C, argan oil boasts anti-inflammatory properties1, moringa seed oil is chock-full fatty acids to support the skin barrier… I could go on and on. But if you have any aging skin concerns—fine lines, sagging, and the like—you might want to snag a prickly pear oil in particular.
What is prickly pear seed oil?
Prickly pear (also known as Opuntia ficus-indica2) is a species of cactus native to the Americas. It develops beautiful, pink fruits with smaller prickles and a slew of health benefits; the pulp and seeds inside the fruit can be cold-pressed and transformed into a nutrient-dense oil to use for topical purposes.
And that’s where the beauty benefits come into play: “[It’s] not as well known as jojoba and argan, but its popularity as an ingredient in skin care is increasing,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.
Why should you use it?
First thing’s first: Prickly pear oil is deeply hydrating. It contains three different kinds of fatty acids3 (linoleic, oleic, and linolenic), which effectively plump your skin and make it appear noticeably dewy.
“It softens the skin and gives a luminous glow,” adds King, which is why you can find the oil in a host of face and body products—it delivers an immediate, supple shine.
The oil is also chock-full of antioxidants, namely vitamin E and polyphenols, which help neutralize free radicals from oxidative stress, inflammatory processes, and UV rays. Considering up to 80% of the signs of skin aging4 happen due to UV damage, antioxidant-rich oils are a solid investment for any “anti-aging” skin care routine (plus a daily sunscreen).
“It's also high in amino acids, which stimulate collagen production and promote faster cell turnover,” says King. “And it contains vitamin K, which contributes to skin elasticity, and some believe it may help brighten under eye circles.”
But here’s the really cool thing about prickly pear: You know those fatty acids I mentioned? They actually have the ability to usher in more potent (and potentially irritating) ingredients.
Take this study, for example, in which researchers combined prickly pear seed oil with vitamin A and applied them both to human and rat skin samples; because of the fat content of prickly pear, the mixture was highly effective at delivering vitamin A into those samples.
Vitamin A (aka retinol) is a pretty strong topical that can cause dryness and irritation for some, yet it has plenty of benefits for aging skin—enhancing cell turnover, promoting collagen production, etc.
By combining it with prickly pear seed oil, you may be able to reap those collagen-restoring benefits without fear of wrecking your skin barrier. A win-win for those with mature and sensitive skin.
How to use prickly pear oil
Grab your prickly pear product—we suggest the mindbodygreen dry body oil for a fast-absorbing experience, or the Carter + Jane Balance Oil Cleanser if you’re looking for more slip and massage.
King describes prickly pear as a “medium consistency” oil, meaning it toes the line between lightweight and rich. That said, the heaviness of the product will likely depend on other oils in the formula; our body oil, for example, pairs it with sunflower and safflower seed oil, both of which are known for their light, non-greasy texture.
“Apply several drops to palms and press into the face, eye area, lips, neck, and décolletage,” King explains. “Use any remaining oil on your palms and apply on your hair's mid-shaft and ends.”
That’s what’s so great about using prickly pear oil: Its highly moisturizing capabilities are quite versatile!
The takeaway
Plenty of oils nourish aging skin, but let’s not overlook the power of prickly pear. With a host of special antioxidants and fatty acids, the liquid gold enhances collagen production and makes you glow from head to toe.
