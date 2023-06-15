Beauty Editor Review: Youth To The People's Superberry Glow Oil
I’m a firm believer that dewy and hydrated skin will never go out of style. Just like a classic red lip or a pair of black leggings, a glossy complexion is trend-resistant. Not to mention, it’s a sign your skin is thriving.
Getting to this point of glass-like skin is no easy task, but I’ve finally cracked the code. Luckily, I’m not one to gatekeep. My hero product for glowing and supple skin is Youth To The People’s Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil—and it’s been in my rotation for almost five years.
Advertisement
My search for a hydrating product for acne-prone skin
If you want to understand my current obsession with the YTP oil, then you need to understand my skin. It’s naturally on the drier side, so I need layers of hydrating serums and moisturizers to avoid rough, dull cheeks.
But I’m also simultaneously acne-prone, and many products formulated for dry skin are packed with potentially pore-clogging ingredients, like coconut oil or petrolatum jellies.
Instead I need something hydrating, noncomedogenic, and lightweight enough to wear daily and under makeup—also known as a huge task in the world of skin care.
Why I love the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil
Although a hydrating product for acne-prone skin might be a tall order, the Youth To The People formula delivers. In fact, I love this oil so much that my current bottle is nearly empty.
And yes, I did say current. I adored the oil a few years back when I first tested it. Many products have entered (and left) my hands since, and I had almost forgotten about the magic this little bottle contained. When I recently returned to my long last obsession, I was surprised to find my results were even better.
My skin is drier now than it had been in recent years. As you can see in my selfie, the glow I get from using this oil is truly astonishing—and yes, it actually lasts throughout the day.
Advertisement
The star ingredients
As far as what’s inside, the formula is simply pristine. Below, a few key ingredients that I adore:
- Maqui: Maqui is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin against free radicals in the environment (living in New York City, I appreciate the help).
- Prickly pear: The seed oil from prickly pears1 contains three different kinds of fatty acids, which is why the plumping and dewiness is so noticeable.
- Acai extract: This ingredient helps to speed up wound healing2 and provides even more antioxidants.
- Jojoba oil: A classic noncomedogenic oil that helps to hydrate the skin without clogging pores.
Advertisement
How I use it
The final reason I find this oil truly addictive is because it’s uber versatile. Below, a few of my favorite ways to use it in my routine:
- As makeup prep: Applying foundation over this oil is a breeze. If I’m going for a no-makeup makeup look, then I’ll mix a small bit of foundation with the oil and apply as a DIY skin tint for lighter, more natural coverage.
- Acne-safe slugging: Some people can tolerate petrolatum jelly on their skin, but it’s always made me breakout. Not to mention, it’s hardly eco-friendly. Instead, I use this oil on top of hydrating serums and moisturizers at night to “slug” my skin without the sticky stuff.
- Post-sun exposure: The second I get home from a day in the sun, I slather this oil on my skin. Even if I wore SPF all day, I know there’s inevitably some sun damage on my skin, so I call upon the wound-healing, antioxidant-rich formula to get my skin back to a good place.
Advertisement
It’s safe to say that I’m obsessed with this face oil, and I can’t stop recommending it to anyone looking for that healthy-looking glow.
The takeaway
The Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil is a product I’m simply obsessed with. The formula is clean, noncomedogenic, and ideal for many different skin types. Not to mention, it nails that glazed-looking skin that I’ve always wanted.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.