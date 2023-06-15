Although a hydrating product for acne-prone skin might be a tall order, the Youth To The People formula delivers. In fact, I love this oil so much that my current bottle is nearly empty.

And yes, I did say current. I adored the oil a few years back when I first tested it. Many products have entered (and left) my hands since, and I had almost forgotten about the magic this little bottle contained. When I recently returned to my long last obsession, I was surprised to find my results were even better.

My skin is drier now than it had been in recent years. As you can see in my selfie, the glow I get from using this oil is truly astonishing—and yes, it actually lasts throughout the day.