How Poor Sleep Might Be Affecting Your Gut + What To Do About It

Poor sleep habits affect much more than next-morning grogginess. Aside from interfering with overall energy, unhealthy or inconsistent sleeping patterns can also mess with the gut, leading to digestive issues, bloat, and other symptoms.

Having sleep—and therefore gut—issues is not good news, but knowing there’s something to do about it is. To figure out the best plan of action to manage these unwanted side effects, mbg gathered information from integrative medicine doctors and gut health experts. Here’s what they recommend for achieving optimal sleep and supporting gut health in the process.