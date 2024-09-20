Advertisement
Curious About Sagittarius & Pisces Compatibility? Here's What You Need To Know
Bold Sagittarius and dreamy Pisces might not seem like they make sense as a couple on the surface, but there's more than meets the eye with this zodiac duo. Here's how they fare in love and friendship, plus the pros and cons this astrological pairing might run into.
Understanding Sagittarius & Pisces
In order to understand these two signs in a relationship, let's take a closer look at them as individuals.
Sagittarius basics:
Sagittarius is the ninth sign of the astrological year, and is represented by the Archer (or Centaur). It's ruled by Jupiter, its modality is mutable, and its element is fire. Sagittarius is a yang (masculine) sign.
Sagittarius folks are known to be:
- Bold
- Spontaneous
- Free-spirited
- Curious
- Brash
- Adventurous
Pisces basics:
Pisces is the 12th and final sign of the astrological year, and is represented by the fish. It's ruled by Neptune in modern astrology—and Jupiter in ancient astrology—and its modality is mutable. As a water sign, Pisces is also a yin (feminine) sign.
Piscean people are known to be:
- Sensitive
- Adaptable
- Creative
- Naive
- Empathetic
- Psychic
Sagittarius & Pisces compatibility
In terms of their astrological compatibility, Sagittarius and Pisces have more in common than you might think. They're both mutable signs, and while they have different ruling planets in modern astrology, they are bonded by Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion.
So, what these two share in common is an expansive quality and a happy-go-lucky attitude. As astrology expert Imani Quinn explains, they'll likely revel in traveling, learning new things, or otherwise expanding their minds together.
However, since they're both mutable signs (adaptable, changeable, and transitional), that means they form a square aspect, or 90-degree angle, on the zodiac wheel. And according to the AstroTwins, this creates a push-pull dynamic.
"It's the relationship that helps you work through issues with a difficult parent, usually by reactivating old, painful wounds. There can be power struggles and clashing agendas—don't expect to kick back and put your feet up in this match," the twins previously wrote for mindbodygreen.
Of course, this dynamic tension will keep you active and keyed up, making for a passionate relationship. That might be exactly what you're looking for, but that doesn't necessarily make it easy.
As the twins explain, the opportunity of the square aspect is to teach both partners how to compromise with an equally strong-willed partner. "When you strike that delicate balance," they say, "you can make an undeniable power couple—a true force to be reckoned with."
Before we dive into more about this pairing, it's important to note that you need both people's full birth charts (aka "synastry") to get the whole picture of their compatibility.
That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.
Sagittarius & Pisces friendship
As friends, Pisces and Sag can make excellent travel companions and even colleagues. As aforementioned, they both take a light and fun approach to life, appreciating spontaneity and adventure.
With their mutable natures, both signs are quick on their feet, adaptable in different situations, and have a capacity to get along with all types of people. These two may run in the same circles, sharing mutual friends, or even introducing each other to their respective friend groups.
They'll enjoy going out together, whether hitting the town or even going to spiritual workshops. After all, both signs are knowledge seekers, with Sag constantly pushing the bounds of their own mind, and Pisces pushing the bounds of their spirituality.
Overall, the hallmarks of a Pisces-Sag friendship include ingenuity, light-heartedness, and lots of fun.
Sagittarius & Pisces in love
In love, Sag and Pisces may need to exercise a bit more patience and compromise than in a friendship. We tend to put more pressure on romantic relationships than platonic ones, and in the case of these two, their square aspect definitely brings the pressure.
Because while Pisces and Sagittarius may have some things in common, they're still pretty different. Watery and romantic Pisces expects a soul-level connection and profound intimacy, while Sag just wants to go where the wind takes them, resisting commitments and absolutes.
Of course, this can cause some tension when it comes to settling into a relationship. As astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim tells mindbodygreen, Sag is full of vigor and inspired by new perspectives, but this can make them restless and hard to pin down.
Meanwhile, Pisces has a way of lacking boundaries and discernment, especially when just getting to know someone. The line between fantasy and reality is thinner for Pisces than most, so it's easy for them to get swept up in romances with people who take advantage of their kindness.
Put them together and Pisces may romanticize Sagittarius, getting themselves in too deep, only for Sag to shy away from committing.
For these two to work, Grim notes, Sag can't feel restricted or held back, and Pisces needs support in setting boundaries. At their best, they can offer these things to each other, with Pisces happy to keep up with Sag's zest for life, and Sag providing Pisces with the spiritual and creative exploration.
Pros & cons
Pros
There are plenty of pros and cons to a Pisces-Sag dynamic, depending how you define what's positive or negative about a relationship. For instance, the AstroTwins note that these two signs come together to learn the art of compromise and conflict resolution, balancing their dynamic—and sometimes clashing—personalities.
Together, Pisces and Sag will realize the ways in which they can both be stubborn or unyielding, as well as heal old wounds and baggage relating to their childhoods and parental figures.
These relationship aspects aren't for the faint of heart, but when done right, can be incredibly healing. Nothing good ever comes easy, after all!
And if/when they do settle into a more harmonious relationship, they'll continuously find both comfort and adventure in each other's open-mindedness, honesty, and positive attitudes.
Cons
We've described some of the pain points this couple might run into, such as Sag's wariness towards commitment and Pisces' naivety. Another one to watch out for, according to Quinn, is Sagittarius' occasional lack of tact.
"That could end up hurting a Pisces because they're very sensitive, and a Pisces could end up annoying a Sag," she explains, adding, "There are going to be some incompatibilities in the way they move and communicate with each other that can be somewhat challenging."
Again, emotional safety and grounding is important for Pisces, just like the other water signs. Finding someone who is consistent and stable can help you a Pisces thrive, but if Sag isn't ready to provide that stability, Pisces may be left wanting—which can lead to resentment, or even delusion.
But on the flipsde, Sag doesn't want to be held back. They may not even want to be stable! With the right pair, balancing these tendencies is possible, but it may take some trial-and-error, as well as compassionate understanding for each other.
The takeaway
There's a ton of nuance when it comes to the compatibility of two people's charts. But on a fundamental level, when talking about pure Pisces energy and pure Sagittarius energy, these signs have a rich relationship with a lot of depth. While getting their dynamic right may take time and careful consideration, the payoff is a fascinating and spiritual bond with karmic potential.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel